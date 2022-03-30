Cardano Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $41.01 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00209078 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00424601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,258,602,060 coins and its circulating supply is 33,736,736,078 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

