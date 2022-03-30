Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CRLFF stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

