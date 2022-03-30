Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.84 Million

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.97 million and the highest is $67.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CDLX traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 249,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,139. Cardlytics has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cardlytics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,664,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

