Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$230.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $17.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.07. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.