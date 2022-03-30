Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

