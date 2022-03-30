Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 595 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adeola Olaniyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carriage Services alerts:

On Sunday, February 20th, Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74.

NYSE CSV opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $811.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.