Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.32% of Carrier Global worth $149,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

