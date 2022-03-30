CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 1,134,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,053. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. UBS Group AG grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.