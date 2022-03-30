Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar stock opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

