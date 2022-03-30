CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,149. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $161.34 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

