Celo Price Reaches $3.45 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00007308 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $111.07 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

