Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

