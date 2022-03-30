Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 13,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

CVE opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

