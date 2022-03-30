Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

IPSC stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

