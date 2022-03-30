Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15.
Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)
