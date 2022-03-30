CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $86.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.84.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 154.0% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.