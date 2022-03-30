Chainswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,258.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $895,778.08 and approximately $21,258.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,795,808 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

