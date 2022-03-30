Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.
Shares of CTOUF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.
