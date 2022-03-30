Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $284,230. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chase by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.