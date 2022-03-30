Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CMPI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.