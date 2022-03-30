Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CMPI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.