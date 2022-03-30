Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 596,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,948. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 205,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 118,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

