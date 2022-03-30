Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $63.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $8,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,354. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -404.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

