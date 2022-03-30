Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

