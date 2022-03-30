Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.76.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.