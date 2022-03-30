Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

