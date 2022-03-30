China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

