China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CLPXY opened at 21.89 on Monday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 12.31 and a 1-year high of 24.92.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Longyuan Power Group (CLPXY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.