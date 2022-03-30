China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLPXY opened at 21.89 on Monday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 12.31 and a 1-year high of 24.92.

