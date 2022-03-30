ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 39.4% in March

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IMOS traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

