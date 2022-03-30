Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $431.51 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $334.61 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.57.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

