Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,369. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

