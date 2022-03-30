Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)
