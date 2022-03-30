Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires $31,000.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,910. The stock has a market cap of $202.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.06. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

