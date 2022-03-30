Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

