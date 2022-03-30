Close Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 238,100 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,436,000. Humana makes up 3.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.95. 619,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

