Close Asset Management Ltd Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

BMY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,478,730. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

