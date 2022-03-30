Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,399. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.