Close Asset Management Ltd Has $469,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $96,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.72. 59,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.