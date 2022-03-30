Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,640,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 60,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

