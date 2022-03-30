Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,640 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,554. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

