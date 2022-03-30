Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 900 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,191. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

