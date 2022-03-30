Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the period.

RNP stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

