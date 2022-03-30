CoinPoker Market Capitalization Achieves $15.18 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $77,820.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00109020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

