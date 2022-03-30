Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 9,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,623,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Specifically, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.