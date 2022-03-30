Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($9.01) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.00) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.00 ($8.79).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.68 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.84. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.