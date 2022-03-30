Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.