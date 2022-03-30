Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 1,315,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

