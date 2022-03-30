Comparing Aeva Technologies (AEVA) and Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeva Technologies Competitors 666 2544 2984 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 158.21%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 38.77%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.96 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.96 million 22.59

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

