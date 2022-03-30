Comparing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and American Defense Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81% American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and American Defense Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62 American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and American Defense Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 26.85 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -12.52 American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Defense Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.24, suggesting that its stock price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChargePoint beats American Defense Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

American Defense Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc. designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications, provides engineering and consulting services, and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. The company was founded on December 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

