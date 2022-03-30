Comparing Houston American Energy (HUSA) & Its Rivals

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Houston American Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houston American Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy Competitors 2203 10852 15590 587 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Houston American Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houston American Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $550,000.00 -$4.04 million -13.89 Houston American Energy Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 5.20

Houston American Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -289.59% -12.11% -11.60% Houston American Energy Competitors -15.19% 4.39% 7.01%

Summary

Houston American Energy competitors beat Houston American Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

