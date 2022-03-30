Comparing Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mimecast and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 13 3 0 2.19 Paylocity 0 3 11 0 2.79

Mimecast presently has a consensus target price of $76.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $259.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Mimecast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.61 $29.75 million $0.70 113.56 Paylocity $635.63 million 18.38 $70.82 million $1.58 134.16

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Mimecast. Mimecast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08% Paylocity 12.24% 16.99% 2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Mimecast on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

